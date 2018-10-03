100th and 100th to be finally repaved on Thursday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the City of Fort St. John say that the main downtown intersection of 100th Street and 100th Avenue will be closed on Thursday to complete a long-awaited resurfacing project.

The intersection will be closed to traffic in all directions as crews start laying down new pavement.

The intersection was closed two weeks ago, when crews milled the road surface down to prepare for the new layer of asphalt.

The intersection has been closed on numerous occasions since May when a water main failure caused the intersection to be closed for emergency repairs.

Since then, the road saw one closure in mid-July and two others in late August, causing many residents to vent their frustrations about the state of the road surface.

The intersection will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. and the city is asking residents to find alternate routes to their destination and to obey all traffic control personnel.