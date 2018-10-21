2018 Election results for School District 59

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Here are the school trustee election results for School District 59.
Incumbent Electoral Area I trustee Crystal Hillton was re-elected, along with newcomer Becky Borton. Incumbent trustee Andrea Smith lost her re-election bid, along with Jessica Fairful.
Roxanne Gulick was acclaimed in Electoral Area II, which represents the Tumbler Ridge area.
Jennifer Lalonde and Tamara Ziemer were elected in Electoral Area III, while Angelina Schurmann was not elected.
Advertisement
In Electoral Area IV, newcomers Chad Anderson and Travis Jones were elected to those two seats. Incumbent Nicole Soontiens was not re-elected, and neither was Darcy Heartt or Kim Erickson.
School District 59
|Candidate
|District Area
|Votes
|Elected
|Nicole Soontiens
|Rural Area of Dawson Creek
|89
|Travis Jones
|Rural Area of Dawson Creek
|115
|X
|Darcy Heartt
|Rural Area of Dawson Creek
|95
|Kim Erickson
|Rural Area of Dawson Creek
|110
|Chad Anderson
|Rural Area of Dawson Creek
|222
|X
|Tamara Ziemer
|Dawson Creek
|1071
|X
|Andelina Schurmann
|Dawson Creek
|819
|Jennifer Lalonde
|Dawson Creek
|1108
|X
|Andrea Smith
|Chetwynd
|220
|Crystal Hillton
|Chetwynd
|360
|X
|Jessica Fairful
|Chetwynd
|79
|Becky Borton
|Chetwynd
|364
|X
|Roxanne Gulick
|Tumbler Ridge
|X