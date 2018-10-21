8.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

A Google Streetview photo of the School District #59 office.
Home Election 2018 Election results for School District 59
ElectionNewsRegional

2018 Election results for School District 59

Chris Newton
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Here are the school trustee election results for School District 59.

Incumbent Electoral Area I trustee Crystal Hillton was re-elected, along with newcomer Becky Borton. Incumbent trustee Andrea Smith lost her re-election bid, along with Jessica Fairful.

Roxanne Gulick was acclaimed in Electoral Area II, which represents the Tumbler Ridge area.

Jennifer Lalonde and Tamara Ziemer were elected in Electoral Area III, while Angelina Schurmann was not elected.

Advertisement

In Electoral Area IV, newcomers Chad Anderson and Travis Jones were elected to those two seats. Incumbent Nicole Soontiens was not re-elected, and neither was Darcy Heartt or Kim Erickson.

School District 59

CandidateDistrict AreaVotesElected
Nicole SoontiensRural Area of Dawson Creek89
Travis JonesRural Area of Dawson Creek115X
Darcy HearttRural Area of Dawson Creek95
Kim EricksonRural Area of Dawson Creek110
Chad AndersonRural Area of Dawson Creek222X
Tamara ZiemerDawson Creek1071X
Andelina SchurmannDawson Creek819
Jennifer LalondeDawson Creek1108X
Andrea SmithChetwynd220
Crystal HilltonChetwynd360X
Jessica FairfulChetwynd79
Becky BortonChetwynd364X
Roxanne GulickTumbler RidgeX

Previous article2018 Election results for School District 81
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Election

2018 Election results for School District 81

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Here are the school trustee election results for School District 81. Bill Dolan received the most votes...
Read more
Election

Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Gary Foster has been elected as the new mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality,...
Read more
Election

Grimsrud and Zabinsky are elected in Fort St. John

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky are the two newest members of Fort St. John...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Three new residents join Hudson’s Hope Council

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Three new Hudson's Hope residents will join Council this fall. Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are the new members...

Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60’s Board of Trustees

Three new Councillors elected in Pouce Coupe

Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.