2018 Election results for School District 81

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Here are the school trustee election results for School District 81.
Bill Dolan received the most votes of the six candidates for the five seats on the School District 81 Board of Trustees, with 1,131.
The other four trustees are: Linda Dolen, Ray Irwin, Mike Gilbert, and Yvette Taylor.
The full results and number of votes can be found below.
School District 81
|Candidate
|Votes
|Elected
|Yvette Taylor
|702
|X
|Frank Peach
|565
|Ray Irwin
|994
|X
|Mike Gilbert
|995
|X
|Linda Dolen
|1001
|X
|Bill Dolan
|1131
|X