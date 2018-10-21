8.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Fort Nelson Secondary School. Photo by School District 81
Home Election 2018 Election results for School District 81
ElectionNews

2018 Election results for School District 81

Chris Newton
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Here are the school trustee election results for School District 81.

Bill Dolan received the most votes of the six candidates for the five seats on the School District 81 Board of Trustees, with 1,131.

The other four trustees are: Linda Dolen, Ray Irwin, Mike Gilbert, and Yvette Taylor.

The full results and number of votes can be found below.

Advertisement

School District 81

CandidateVotesElected
Yvette Taylor702X
Frank Peach565
Ray Irwin994X
Mike Gilbert995X
Linda Dolen1001X
Bill Dolan1131X

Previous articleStreeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson
Next article2018 Election results for School District 59
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Election

2018 Election results for School District 59

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Here are the school trustee election results for School District 59. Incumbent Electoral Area I trustee Crystal Hillton was...
Read more
Election

Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Gary Foster has been elected as the new mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality,...
Read more
Election

Grimsrud and Zabinsky are elected in Fort St. John

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky are the two newest members of Fort St. John...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Three new residents join Hudson’s Hope Council

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Three new Hudson's Hope residents will join Council this fall. Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are the new members...

Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60’s Board of Trustees

Three new Councillors elected in Pouce Coupe

Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.