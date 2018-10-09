Advanced Voting Starts Wednesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – There are 12 candidates vying to fill six seats on the Fort St. John City Council for the 2018 municipal elections. Fort St. John residents can vote for their choice by attending the advance polling station Wednesday, October 10, from 8 am to 8 pm at the Fort St. John Legion.

In the District of Taylor, the race is on as residents will choose one of two mayoral candidates to serve as the next mayor. There are also five candidates looking to fill council seats, with three incumbents and two new candidates. Advanced polls for the District of Taylor will take place Wednesday, October 10, at the District Office. Voting will start at 8 am with polls closing at 8 pm.

The next advanced polls, for both Fort St. John and Taylor, is October 17 with the general voting day on October 20, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Here is a list of candidates running for Fort St. John council in the 2018 municipal elections:

Trevor Bolin (incumbent)

Gord Klassen (incumbent)

Larry Evans (incumbent)

Bruce Christensen (incumbent)

Byron Stewart (incumbent)

Lilia Hansen (incumbent)

Tony Zabinsky

Justin Jones

Chuck Fowler

Jim Harris

Gabor Harris

Becky Grimsrud

District of Taylor council candidates in the 2018 municipal elections:

Rob Fraser (Mayoral incumbent)

Laura Prosko (Mayoral candidate)

Betty Ponto (incumbent)

Brent Taillefer (Incumbent)

Dave Lueneberg (Incumbent)

Sherry Davies

Michelle Turnbull