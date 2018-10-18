Alberta Goat Conference comes to Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year, the Alberta Goat Conference is taking place in Grande Prairie.

Hosted by the Alberta Goat Association, the conference will be looking at everything goat from meat production to product marketing.

“BC and Alberta goat producers are on the leading edge of the Diversified Livestock industry. Producers are consistently producing some of the best breeding stock in North America and are growing at an exponential rate”, says the Alberta Goat Association.

The Alberta Goat Conference is taking place October 26-28 at Clarkson Hall in Evergreen Park in Grande Prairie, A.B.

Goat producers from the BC Peace are welcome to attend.

For information about the conference, you can visit: http://www.albertagoats.com/