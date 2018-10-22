12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Canadian Press Alberta's Notley proposes Ottawa get into the crude by rail business
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta’s Notley proposes Ottawa get into the crude by rail business

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is proposing Ottawa get into the crude-by-rail business.

She says Alberta heavy oil producers have been dealing with a punishing price gap between their product and U.S. light oil.

She says that amounts to money being taken out of the Canadian economy and sucked into American bank accounts.

The differential is about US$40 a barrel and has been as high as $52 in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Notley says new coastal pipelines to get access to international markets are necessary in the long term to get Alberta producers a better price.

In the meantime, she says, Ottawa should look to invest in moving oil to market on rail cars.

“We are in the midst of putting together a specific business case that we’ll be taking to the federal government late this week, early next week, where we lay out the specific costs,” Notley said Monday after a meeting with oil and gas industry leaders.

She said more rail cars and locomotives are needed, but she didn’t have the potential number or cost at her fingertips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Previous articleFlyers rebound from Dawson Creek upset
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Flyers rebound from Dawson Creek upset

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers had a tight exhibition game as they played host...
Read more
News

Proportional Representation referendum ballots in the mail

Adam Reaburn -
 VICTORIA, B.C. - Ballots for the B.C. Referendum on Electoral Reform will be mailed out starting Monday. Over 3.3 million...
Read more
Canadian Press

Feds announce new monitoring of vessel noise impacts on endangered whales

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The federal government says it will monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in British Columbia's Salish...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's Grizzly season! Another busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies with all three volleyball teams competing in the Dawson Creek...

Feds announce new monitoring of vessel noise impacts on endangered whales

Huskies improve to 4-3 after road win over Grande Prairie

USW begins rotating strikes at Conifer mills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.