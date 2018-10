All Candidates Forum tonight in Taylor

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Voters will be able to make an informed┬áchoice as they will have the chance to listen to each candidate at the All Candidates Forum.

The forum is taking place on Thursday, October 11, at 7 pm at the Taylor Community Hall.

Here is a list of the District of Taylor council candidates running in the 2018 municipal election:

Rob Fraser (Mayoral incumbent)

Laura Prosko (Mayoral candidate)

Betty Ponto (Incumbent)

Brent Taillefer (Incumbent)

Dave Lueneberg (Incumbent)

Sherry Davies

Michelle Turnbull