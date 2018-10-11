All Candidates Forum tonight in Taylor

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Voters will be able to make an informed choice as they will have the chance to listen to each candidate at the All Candidates Forum.

The forum is taking place on Thursday, October 11, at 7 pm at the Taylor Community Hall.

Here is a list of the District of Taylor council candidates running in the 2018 municipal election:

Rob Fraser (Mayoral incumbent)

Laura Prosko (Mayoral candidate)

Betty Ponto (Incumbent)

Brent Taillefer (Incumbent)

Dave Lueneberg (Incumbent)

Advertisement

Sherry Davies

Michelle Turnbull