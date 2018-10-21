8.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Chetwynd Council Chambers - Peace FM
Home Election Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd
ElectionNewsRegional

Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The next mayor to serve the District of Chetwynd is Allen Courtoreille.

Courtoreille received 255 votes beating Alec Brownlee who received 231.  As for Council, Mel Deck received 394 votes, Jocelyn Disher had 390 votes, Clay Bassendowski received 386, Laura Weisgerber had 374, Rochelle Galbraith had 366 and Janet Wark had 365.

Outgoing mayor Merlin Nichols, who was running as a councillor, only received 195 votes and was not elected.

Here are the full election results.

Advertisement

Chetwynd - Mayor

CandidateVotesElected
Allen Courtoreille255x
Alec Brownlee231

Chetwynd - Councillor

CandidateVotesElected
Laura Weisgerber374x
Janet Wark365x
Merlin Nichols195
Rochelle Galbraith366x
Jocelyn Disher390x
Mel Deck394x
Clay Bassendowski386x

Previous articleFort St. John has two new Councillors
Next articleThree new Councillors elected in Pouce Coupe
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Election

2018 Election results for School District 59

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Here are the school trustee election results for School District 59. Incumbent Electoral Area I trustee Crystal Hillton was...
Read more
Election

2018 Election results for School District 81

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Here are the school trustee election results for School District 81. Bill Dolan received the most votes...
Read more
Election

Streeper loses re-election bid in Fort Nelson

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Gary Foster has been elected as the new mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality,...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Three new residents join Hudson’s Hope Council

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Three new Hudson's Hope residents will join Council this fall. Patricia Markin, Valerie Paice and Leigh Summer are the new members...

Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60’s Board of Trustees

Three new Councillors elected in Pouce Coupe

Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.