Allen Courtoreille is the new Mayor of Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The next mayor to serve the District of Chetwynd is Allen Courtoreille.

Courtoreille received 255 votes beating Alec Brownlee who received 231. As for Council, Mel Deck received 394 votes, Jocelyn Disher had 390 votes, Clay Bassendowski received 386, Laura Weisgerber had 374, Rochelle Galbraith had 366 and Janet Wark had 365.

Outgoing mayor Merlin Nichols, who was running as a councillor, only received 195 votes and was not elected.

Here are the full election results.