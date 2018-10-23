-3.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Councillors Evans and Bolin donate to help start the annual Poppy Campaign - Adam Reaburn
News

Annual Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign to start Friday

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has proclaimed October 26 to November 11 for the annual Poppy Campaign.

At Monday’s Council Meeting, Council heard from members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 102.  Each year volunteers sell poppies in the community to assist local veterans and local non-profit groups.  The fund was created after the first World War to raise funds for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and to provide for veterans and their families in their time of need.

Earl Brenton with Branch 102 of the Legion told Council “Every year we hope to help a lot of individuals from the previous and the new wars that are happening today.  I hope everybody would purchase a poppy and keep it in their mind, that your comfort is their misery.”

The Canadian Legion invites everyone across the country to show their recognition and respect by proudly wearing this symbol of Remembrance and taking a moment to reflect.

Each year the Legion relies on volunteers to help sell poppies at stores all around the community.  For more info or to volunteer call Tina at 250-261-9996.

From October 26 to November 11 the City of Fort St. John will also fly Poppy Campaign Flag at City Hall.

Previous articleFort St. John Cab companies apply to more cars on the road
Adam Reaburn
