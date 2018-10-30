Another commercial break and enter in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK B.C. – RCMP received a report of another break and enter into a local business.

Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at a business near 102 Ave and 10th Street, video surveillance shows two to three unknown males wearing hoodies and masks entering around midnight. After multiple attempts, they eventually opened the cash register and took the money. It was reported that a few other items were also missing from the business.

With an increase of commercial break and enters in the area, there is not enough evidence at this time to approve any charges.

After a meeting put together by local businesses with the RCMP in attendance, proactive and preventative measures were discussed as to how to keep businesses more aware and safe.

RCMP are encouraging business owners and the public to call in suspicious activity as well as the RCMP are willing to conduct security evaluations of businesses.

If you would like any assistance, please contact their office at 250-784-3700.

The following are some tips to minimize the risk of a break and enter;

Best Practices:

Invest in a monitored alarm and high-quality video surveillance system.

Use high-quality deadbolts on all exterior doors and consider double cylinder deadbolts on glass doors.

Empty all cash drawers and leave them open after hours to show they are empty. This shows would be thieves that any money that may be located within the business isn’t there for their taking.

Store Fronts

Keep the area surrounding your business well lit. Leave the lights on, both inside and outside of the property.

Keep the premises visible from the street, avoid blocking the interior view with signs, advertisements and merchandise.

Make sure all trees and shrubs around the entrance ways are trimmed. This prevents places for would-be thieves to hide out of sight.

Do not leave ladders, tools or other objects lying around which may be used to help someone break in. This also prevents those items from being stolen as well.

Safety Precautions

Consider adding bars to glass doors and/or windows.

Keep valuables away from the front of the business to deter would-be thieves.

Be sure to check all windows and doors before leaving the premises.

Set the alarm if there is a security system.

In the event of a break in:

If you return to your business and noticed that a break-in has occurred, do not enter the building.

Call police immediately!

Do not touch anything or clean up until after police have arrived and inspected the area for evidence.

If you have video surveillance systems, make sure everyone knows how to use it and burn the footage to a disk or USB. This alleviates the confusion and time delay that may occur to help with identifying possible suspects.