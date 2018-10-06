Another property added to the Old Fort Evacuation Alert

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Another property to the west of the slide has been added to the Old Fort Evacuation Alert.

The new alert issued Saturday afternoon is for residents at 7711 Old Fort Road. This property is west of the original slide that happened last weekend. The landslide has continued to move and shift, and stress cracks have been observed to the west slide of the landslide.

The alert for the rest of the residents in the Old Fort remains in place along with an evacuation order for three properties. For more information on the alerts and orders, visit www.prrd.bc.ca.

Residents of the Old Fort have been invited to a meeting Saturday afternoon with Ministry of Transportation Officials and MLA Dan Davies. There will also be another meeting on Monday at the Stonebridge Hotel.

The BC Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources has authorized the removal of material from the gravel pit located above the original slide to relieve the weight on top of the slide. This activity is under the direction of a professional geotechnical engineer who is monitoring it for any further movement.

The PRRD Emergency Operations Centre has provided the site operator with an entry permit to conduct this work within the evacuation order area based on the conditions set by the Ministry and their geotechnical engineer.