3.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News Anthrax confirmed in Peace area livestock
News

Anthrax confirmed in Peace area livestock

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN – A diagnosis of naturally acquired anthrax has been confirmed in the death of 13 livestock on a farm near Fort St. John.

The animals are thought to have contracted the disease from exposure to dormant anthrax spores in the soil of a feeding site, which is no longer being used. No further losses on the farm, which has a herd of more than 150 animals, have been reported.

Anthrax occurs naturally in livestock on the Canadian Prairies and in Northern Alberta and is established in Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park. The bacteria can remain dormant in soil under certain conditions for many years.

An effective vaccine for anthrax for livestock is available and the rest of the herd on the infected farm will be vaccinated. Animals that have been exposed to anthrax spores in soil are often successfully treated if diagnosed early. Livestock producers seeking advice on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of anthrax cases in their herd are encouraged to contact their veterinarian.

Though anthrax can affect humans, infection is very rare and there have been no indications of anyone in contact with the animals being infected. Public health officials have identified individuals who might have been in contact with the source of infection, and are following up with those individuals directly to assess their health and provide health advice. There is no health risk to the general public.

Advertisement

People handling infected animals or contaminated products may contact anthrax spores through cuts or scrapes on their skin, resulting in sores and infection that can be treated with antibiotics.

Quick Facts:

* The anthrax found in soil poses a greatly reduced risk compared to anthrax spores treated to disperse in air where they can be inhaled. These so-called weaponized versions of anthrax can lead to severe lung infections.

Advertisement

* The most recent cases of human anthrax were in Saskatchewan in 2006 and involved people with skin infections, all of whom recovered fully.

Advertisement

Anthrax information from the BC Centre of Disease Control is at: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/anthrax

Previous articlePNG turns off natural gas service to Old Fort
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

PNG turns off natural gas service to Old Fort

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas has turned off natural gas service in the Old Fort. The Peace...
Read more
News

Site C stop work injunction dismissed

Adam Reaburn -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A court injunction to stop work at the Site C Dam has been dismissed. According to tweets...
Read more
Energy News

One man is dead after a well site explosion south of Grande Prairie

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a well site explosion Tuesday night. The explosion happened at...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

One man is dead after a well site explosion south of...

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a well site explosion Tuesday night. The explosion happened at around 7:20 p.m. south of...

Woodfibre LNG construction to start in 2019

Missing women’s ID found near Pink Mountain

Rotary Mega Lottery early bird draw is Thursday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.