Proposed cannabis retail store Photo by Vice
News

Application for a non-medical cannabis retail store has been accepted

Tracy Teves
FORT ST JOHN B.C. – An applicant has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a non-medical cannabis location on 100 Avenue.

The city of Fort St. John is accepting comments from residents and businesses located within a 0.8 kilometre (half mile radius of the proposed establishment).

HIVE Cannabis has proposed to be located at #9909-100 Avenue maintaining business hours of 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days per week.

The proposed location is within the allowable Downtown Core Commercial zone, and the city is not considering petitions.

Letters must be received by Wednesday, November 28, 2018, and include your name(s) and residential/business address must be included. For more details regarding the process read HERE

City of Fort St. John
Attention: Laura Howes, Deputy City Clerk
10631 – 100 Street
Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5
Email: lhowes@fortstjohn.ca

Tracy Teves
