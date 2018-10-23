10.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the new power poles installed by B.C. Hydro crews - B.C. Hydro
Home News B.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

B.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

UPDATE – The lights are back on in the Old Fort.  Power was restored shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will restore power to the Old Fort Monday night.

B.C. Hydro expects power will be restored to residents in the Old Fort Monday evening after being out since October 6.  Late last week the Peace River Regional District issued permits for Hydro to enter the area and begin restoration work.

Since that time, B.C. Hydro crews have been working around the clock to install 45 new power poles and 3,300 metres of power lines.

Advertisement

B.C. Hydro has also applied to the BC Utilities Commission to provide bill credits to customers who were evacuated due to the landslide. If the Commission approves the application, credits will be automatically applied to customers’ accounts for the electricity consumed during the period they were out of their homes.

Previous articleSuper day for Blizzards season finale
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

NEB agrees to consider LNG Canada pipeline jurisdictional challenge

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board says it will consider a jurisdictional challenge of a pipeline approval that...
Read more
News

PRRD to allow residents to remove vehicles used for work from Old Fort

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will start to issue permits to residents of the...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta’s Notley proposes Ottawa get into the crude by rail business

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is proposing Ottawa get into the crude-by-rail business. She says Alberta heavy oil...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Alberta’s Notley proposes Ottawa get into the crude by rail business

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is proposing Ottawa get into the crude-by-rail business. She says Alberta heavy oil producers have been dealing with...

Flyers rebound from Dawson Creek upset

Curling season to start on Tuesday

Proportional Representation referendum ballots in the mail

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.