B.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening

UPDATE – The lights are back on in the Old Fort. Power was restored shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro will restore power to the Old Fort Monday night.

B.C. Hydro expects power will be restored to residents in the Old Fort Monday evening after being out since October 6. Late last week the Peace River Regional District issued permits for Hydro to enter the area and begin restoration work.

Since that time, B.C. Hydro crews have been working around the clock to install 45 new power poles and 3,300 metres of power lines.

B.C. Hydro has also applied to the BC Utilities Commission to provide bill credits to customers who were evacuated due to the landslide. If the Commission approves the application, credits will be automatically applied to customers’ accounts for the electricity consumed during the period they were out of their homes.