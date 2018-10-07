B.C. Hydro unable to restore power in the Old Fort

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro crews are unable to restore power to the Old Fort.

The power went out to approximately 57 properties at around 6 p.m. Saturday. A crew was on scene working to restore power to the community but the crew had to be removed to due to the landslide.

In a post late Saturday night on the PRRD website, the Regional District says a geologist hired by the PRRD order Hydro crews to evacuate the area until it was safe. At this time, it’s unknown when power will be restored.

The crew was working in an area that is now under an evacuation order.

Here is the message posted by the Peace River Regional District as of 9:53 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier this evening the BC Hydro crews were responding to the power outage at the Old Fort, The Engineering Geologist hired by the PRRD was in the area, and told the crew that the site was too dangerous. The crew had to leave the site before repairs could be completed. Hydro will be unable to restore power until they get the OK to go back into the site which is now under an evacuation order.