Monday, October 29, 2018
Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
News

B.C. residents will continue to receive bus services

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With Greyhound ending its bus services on October 31, British Columbians will still be able to travel through most of the province.

In a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, it says that 83 percent of Greyhound’s routes will be covered by other private operators by the end of this year.

The ministry states, “British Columbians will still be able to travel safely, affordably and reliably through most of the province”.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says she will continue to work with communities and the private sector to find solutions for the 17 percent of routes that will be without service.

“For so many British Columbians, reliable bus service is critical for work, family life, health care and so much more. I’m pleased that private bus operators have stepped up and worked with us to make sure British Columbians will continue to travel around our province safely and affordably”, said Trevena.

The B.C. government launched BC Bus North earlier this year to cover the majority of northern routes that Greyhound eliminated. The cost is $35 to $45 per trip, with two round-trips per week between Prince Rupert and Prince George, Prince George and Valemount, and Prince George to Dawson Creek/Fort St. John and one round-trip per week from Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek/Fort St. John.

Scott Brooks
