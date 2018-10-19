B.C. Transit offering free bus and HandiDART service on municipal election general voting day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit it going to make it easier for voters to get to the polls in this year’s municipal election.

On general election day, October 20, B.C. Transit will be offering free transit service for those who wish to vote, but do not have a mode of transportation.

The free fares will apply on all routes that normally run on Saturdays, and on handyDART.

For more information on transit in Fort St. John, visit bctransit.com/fort-st-john.

The general voting day is on October 20, from 8 am to 8 pm at the Fort St. John Legion.