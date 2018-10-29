0.6 C
RCMP stock bait car image - RCMP
News

Bait car catches two alleged thieves

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. – Two people arrested after trying to steal new Fort St. John RCMP bait car.

In September of 2018, the Fort St. John RCMP activated a new bait car.  Recently the RCMP bait car was activated and tracked it to a location in Fort St. John. The male passenger tried to exit the vehicle as the woman driver tried to evade the police.  The bait car was remotely disabled.

Both occupants were arrested with no incident and are facing charges of Theft and Possession of Property attained by Crime.

The Bait Car program is organized by the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) which works in conjunction with the Province of BC, ICBC, RCMP and the municipal police departments in B.C. The mandate of IMPACT is to develop innovative strategies to reduce auto crime in British Columbia.

Tracy Teves
