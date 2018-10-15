Bantam Trackers have a good weekend at season opener in Canal Flats

Canal Flats, B.C. – The North East Zone Bantam Trackers hit the road over the weekend to Canal Flats for a three-game season opener against the East Kootenay Ice.

Friday night was an exhibition game which saw A.J. Fanning as the opening goalie with Rogan Tremaine playing in the second half of the game.

The final score on Friday was 6 to 4 for the Trackers.

On Saturday, for the season opener, it was a close game throughout as both teams had 35 shots on goal. The Trackers managed to scrape away with a first season win, with a score of 4 to 3.

During the final game on Sunday, the Trackers outshot Kootenay 49 to 27 but ended up losing the game 4 to 3. Tremaine started the game as goalie for the Trackers.

Assistant / Trainer Mike van Nostrand is very proud with this weekend’s season opener for the Trackers.

“Overall it was a good weekend. On our first game our older players stepped up and scored a couple of big ones for us and some of the younger, newer guys chipped in on Saturday and Sunday”, said van Nostrand.

The first home game for the North East Zone Bantam Trackers is on October 27 as they take on the North Okanagan Knights.

