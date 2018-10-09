BC Hydro says crews to begin Highway 29 realignment work near Bear Flats this month

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro says that motorists travelling along Highway 29 between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope are advised to expect possible delays as crews start realigning approximately four kilometres of Highway 29 in the western part of the Cache Creek/Bear Flat area.

The highway realignment is being completed in tandem with the Site C dam and will be managed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. More work will occur in 2020 to realign the eastern six-kilometre section of Cache Creek/Bear Flat along a new alignment that was chosen earlier this year to minimize disrupting First Nations cultural sites.

The work is scheduled to take place seven days per week, typically between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Drivers can expect some intermittent periods of single lane alternating traffic starting in mid-October. To ensure the safety of the public and workers, motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel and signs that indicate active work areas.

The creation of the Site C reservoir will require six segments of Highway 29 to be realigned over a total distance of approximately 30 kilometres. This work is now underway and will continue through 2024.

For an up to the minute look at road conditions at any time, visit www.DriveBC.ca.