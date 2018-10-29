-6.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Stock image of a well being fracked.
Home Canadian Press Bedrock stress factor in fracking caused earthquakes: study
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Bedrock stress factor in fracking caused earthquakes: study

Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – New research is digging in to why fracking causes earthquakes in some areas but not in others.

Seismologist Honn Kao says in a paper that it has a lot to do with how much stress already exists in the bedrock when energy companies start injecting fluids to release oil and gas.

His research found that almost all the induced earthquakes that have happened in Alberta and British Columbia occurred in a band along the Rocky Mountains.

That area has much more underground tension than areas in Saskatchewan, where extensive fracking also takes place.

Kao says the conclusions have implications for how fracking is regulated in different parts of the country.

Advertisement

He adds that, theoretically, a bunch of small fracking-induced temblors could save a region from experiencing one big natural earthquake.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Previous articleCanadian crude by rail exports rise to new record of 229,544 bpd in August
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Canadian crude by rail exports rise to new record of 229,544 bpd in August

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. -  The National Energy Board says crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose to a record 229,544 barrels per...
Read more
News

Find Your Fit comes to Dr. Kearney Middle School

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students were given the opportunity to explore career paths at the 'Find Your Fit' event...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for break and enter suspect

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect that...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for break and enter suspect

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect that allegedly broke into a business...

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for three stolen side by sides

Ministry of Agriculture hosting producer meeting on Anthrax

Huskies get another big win on the road

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.