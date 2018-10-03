Blueberry River First Nations and Province agree to continue putting Treaty infringement suit on hold

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The provincial government announced today that it has reached and agreement with the Blueberry River First Nations to further adjourn a pending Treaty infringement lawsuit until April 29, 2019, to allow for continued collaboration on addressing the effects of resource development in Blueberry River traditional territory.

The two parties first agreed to extend the adjournment after reaching an agreement on June 16th, which had initially adjourned litigation until the middle of this month.

The Province said that it and the First Nation are continuing to build a stronger relationship through the implementation of the agreement and good-faith discussions.

The government plans to begin updating and amending the Fort St. John Land and Resource Management Plan in October, which will provide the opportunity for the Blueberry River and other interested Treaty 8 First Nations to participate. The process will also involve local governments, industry, stakeholders and the general public.

Other commitments between the two parties include restoration of selected inactive roads, seismic lines and oil and gas sites, new wildlife protection measures and developing new processes intended to create a more collaborative approach to resource development approvals.

If the parties continue to make sustained progress together in the upcoming months, the litigation could be placed into a long-term abeyance agreement.