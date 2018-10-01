Boats being used to help evacuees from the Old Fort

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Boats have arrived and will help to move residents who wish to evacuate from the Old Fort.

The PRRD has co-ordinated the transportation for people who want to leave the area affected by the evacuation alert. Boats will leave from the beach behind the house at 8711 Old Fort Loop.

The Boats will continue to come to the community until all the people that want to leave have left.

A bus will meet the boat at the Taylor Boat launch to take them to the reception center in Fort St. John