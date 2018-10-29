Bomb threat at Fort St. John Winners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested one suspect after walking into Winners making bomb threats.

During the noon hour on Monday, the Fort St. John RCMP responded to a call of a bomb threat at Winners in the Totem Mall. The RCMP quickly responded and apprehended the suspect who allegedly entered the store and said he had a bomb.

The RCMP found the suspect and arrested him with guns drawn. The RCMP have determined there was no bomb, and thankfully no one was injured.

As we get more information about the incident, we will post updates here. If you have a photo or video of the incident to share, email news@moosefm.ca