0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

RCMP arrest the suspect outside of Winners in Fort St. John - Submitted
Home News Bomb threat at Fort St. John Winners
News

Bomb threat at Fort St. John Winners

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have arrested one suspect after walking into Winners making bomb threats.

During the noon hour on Monday, the Fort St. John RCMP responded to a call of a bomb threat at Winners in the Totem Mall.  The RCMP quickly responded and apprehended the suspect who allegedly entered the store and said he had a bomb.

The RCMP found the suspect and arrested him with guns drawn.  The RCMP have determined there was no bomb, and thankfully no one was injured.

As we get more information about the incident, we will post updates here.  If you have a photo or video of the incident to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Previous articleGreat turnout for Old Fort Fundraiser
Next articleBait car catches two alleged thieves
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Bait car catches two alleged thieves

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN. B.C. - Two people arrested after trying to steal new Fort St. John RCMP bait car. In...
Read more
News

Great turnout for Old Fort Fundraiser

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was an excellent turnout for the Old Fort Fundraiser Halloween Party at Casey's...
Read more
Canadian Press

Bedrock stress factor in fracking caused earthquakes: study

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - New research is digging in to why fracking causes earthquakes in some areas but not in...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Bedrock stress factor in fracking caused earthquakes: study

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - New research is digging in to why fracking causes earthquakes in some areas but not in others. A paper published Monday in...

Canadian crude by rail exports rise to new record of 229,544...

Find Your Fit comes to Dr. Kearney Middle School

Flyers beat Athletics in first home game of the season

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.