Monday, October 22, 2018
Senior boys and girls Grizzlies' volleyball teams at tournament in Dawson Creek on Saturday. Photo by Samantha Stackhouse
Busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies

Samantha Stackhouse
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s Grizzly season! Another busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies with all three volleyball teams competing in the Dawson Creek Senior tournament and six athletes taking part in Cross Country Zones in Vanderhoof.

Sr. Girls Volleyball started the weekend with two wins and a loss on Friday. They couldn’t quite find their rhythm on Saturday morning, losing their first game. However, the bounced back to finish 5th, their highest tournament finish of the season.
Sr Boys Volleyball went undefeated this weekend, taking Gold in a tournament where they faced some tough competition. Everything seemed to come together for the boys, starting with an exciting first game at centre court against rivals Dawson Creek on Friday. The seemed to feed off the energy of that first game, carrying the momentum right through until the Gold medal match in front of a packed gym on Saturday night. Tournament all-stars were Michael McDermott and Andrew Middleton, with notable performances from Thomas Taylor and Nathan Narcisco.
Jr Girls Volleyball competed well, taking 9th in a tournament made up of mostly senior teams. Coach Jeff Giesbrecht was very proud of the way the team played, noting that they seem to have a way of always rising to the challenge. All in all, it was a positive weekend, and the girls are excited to take on some tough competition this coming weekend at Duchess Park. 
Cross Country runners had a fantastic weekend at the Zone Championships in Vanderhoof. All NPSS athletes finished in the top 10 of their divisions, with Kenzie Chilcott taking first in Senior Girls, followed by Leigh Hedges in 2nd, Claire Turner in 4th, Celine Quigley in 7th and Jordynn McPherson in 8th. Quinlan Snider finished 6th in the Senior Boys division. All six runners qualified for Provincials and will be off to Nanaimo in November.
 
Up Next: This coming weekend, the Senior teams are off to Grande Prairie, and the Junior Girls are back down to Prince George to play at Duchess Park. Good luck Grizzlies!
 
Athletes of the Week: Based on their dominant performance at Zones, this week’s athlete of the week goes to the Cross Country team. We are extremely proud to have had such humble, determined and hardworking athletes represent NPSS Athletics at Zones. Congrats Kenzie, Leigh, Claire, Celine, Jordynn and Quinlan! We’ll be cheering for you at Provincials!
Samantha Stackhouse
