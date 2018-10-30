Canada Post strike hits the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The rotating Canada Post strike has hit the B.C. Peace.

Postal workers in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson went on strike as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Canada Post employees in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and communities in Ontario are also on strike today.

Strike activity continues in the Greater Montreal Area, where it started at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29. Employees in Prince George, B.C., and in Peterborough, Ont., also remain on strike.

CUPW and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for the two bargaining units in 10 months of negotiations.

“We outlined our major issues to Canada Post at the very beginning of the negotiation process … and clearly stated that we would not sign any agreements that don’t address overwork and overburdening, equality and full-time jobs,” CUPW national president Mike Palecek said in a statement.

“Our position hasn’t changed. We aren’t just bargaining for today; we are bargaining for the future — for our members and everyone who relies on the postal service.”

Last Tuesday, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their contract differences.