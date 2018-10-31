4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
News

Canadian and British Parliaments to take on Facebook CEO

Scott Brooks
OTTAWA – Bob Zimmer, M.P. for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and Damian Collins, M.P. in the U.K., have sent a joint letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zimmer is Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics and Collins is Chair of the UK Digital, Culture,  Media and Sport Committee.

The letter to Zuckerberg requests that he appears before an international committee formed by Zimmer and Collins to examine disinformation and ‘fake news’.

The hearing on Tuesday, November 27 at the Westminster Parliament, will allow collaborative scrutiny by members of the national committees of both the British and the Canadian Parliaments in their studies into digital policy including disinformation, digital vulnerabilities, and the potential threats to democracies.

Other parliaments are also being invited to attend the session.

Both committees have separately requested Zuckerberg to appear before their respective committees to discuss the breach of personal information involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, as well as subsequent breaches. However, none of these previous requests were successful.

In a statement, M.P. Bob Zimmer said, “We have asked Mr. Zuckerberg to appear at our committees several times and expect him to show respect for both of our great nations by appearing at this hearing to answer for his platform’s practices.”

Both Zimmer and Collins would like to receive a response from Zuckerberg by November 7.

Previous articleUPDATE – NPSS in hold-and-secure position
Scott Brooks
