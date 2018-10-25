10.6 C
CDI will be hosting a speaker series on real estate market in Fort St. John this November. Photo by Chad Bordeleau Real Estate
News

CDI to host speakers series on FSJ real estate market

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Development Institute at the University of Northern British Columbia, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John, is hosting the next installment of the fall speakers series.

Marleen Morris, Co-Director of the Community Development Institute is presenting at Northern Lights College on November 8 at 7 p.m.

“Having a diverse and adequate supply of housing to suit the evolving needs of our population has shown to be central to a community’s social health and economic
potential. Yet, most all of our northern BC communities are struggling with issues
related to the age, condition, and adequacy of their housing stock – and the challenge of
accommodating a population that ebbs and flows in line with the boom-bust cycle of
resource economies”, as said in a release.

This presentation will look at housing in Fort St. John. It will explore how well the
housing market is attuned to current and future needs, and what could be done to
address emerging opportunities.

Marleen Morris is the co-author of The Northern BC Housing Study.

Marleen has served on the Board of BC Housing and on as President of one of BC’s largest housing and community services boards.

“Housing is a big issue for this community with the resource development that happens
in the region. The fluctuations in the economy have a significant impact on the housing
market. The recent final investment decision from LNG Canada makes this conversation
very timely,” says Carolynn Oliver, Leaders Lab Facilitator.

The Leaders Lab has a mandate to develop a speakers’ series that covers timely topics
that are relevant to community concerns.

The Leaders Lab development has been funded through Rural Dividend Fund through the Province of British Columbia.

Tickets to this event are available on Eventbrite.

For more information on this event, you can contact Carolynn Olivier at 250-262-1423

Scott Brooks
