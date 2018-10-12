CDI’s The Forge extends Fort St. John quality of life survey deadline

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The office set up by the partnership between the City of Fort St. John and UNBC’s Community Development Institute says that it has extended the deadline for residents to complete its Your Voice Fort St. John survey.

The office, which has been branded as ‘The Forge,’ has been set up to develop and implement strategies for economic diversification, community resiliency, and social capacity. As part of that work, The Forge is currently overseeing a community indicators program, which includes the community survey.

The Forge has decided to extend the survey deadline to October 25th to allow for more residents to share their thoughts about the City.

“The decision to extended the deadline only makes sense given the local government elections that are happening this month. Citizens are sharing their thoughts with the potential candidates running for the Council seats and we would like to hear from them as well,” said The Forge’s senior facilitator, Jennifer Moore. “The more feedback received, the better equipped decision-makers will be moving forward on the priorities the citizens have placed in the community’s path forward.”

The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and asks respondents to rate a number of community issues, including healthcare, education, accessibility, diversity, and mobility.

To take the survey, click this link: https://ca.research.net/r/YourVoiceFSJ