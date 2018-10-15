Chamber of Commerce hosting celebration for LNG Canada investment decision tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce is going to be hosting an event to celebrate the positive final investment decision by the five joint venture partners of LNG Canada to build a $40-billion liquified natural gas export terminal on B.C.’s North Coast.

The celebration is the second of two events that will be taking place at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John on Tuesday.

The first is the State of the Economy Forum being put on by the Chamber and the North Peace Savings and Credit Union.

The forum will be hosted by Central 1 Credit Union chief economist Helmut Pastrick, who will discuss the current state of the provincial economy, along with an in-depth analysis of the B.C. Peace Region economy.

The forum is taking place from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Following the forum, the Chamber will host the LNG Canada F.I.D. celebration at Just Jack’s restaurant from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Registration for the event is free, and must be done in advance at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chamber-celebration-lng-canadas-fid-decision-back-to-business-tickets-51085174131