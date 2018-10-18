Changes to evacuation orders for the Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has made changes to the evacuation orders for the Old Fort landslide.

The evacuation order for the following properties only, has been rescinded. These properties are all clear and residents may return home:

6867 Old Fort Road

6786 Old Fort Road

The Islands in Peace River with the exception of the area included on the map.

The evacuation order for the following properties only has been downgraded to an evacuation alert:

7711 Old Fort Road

7583 Old Fort Road

7587 Old Fort Road

All other properties in the indicated areas remain on evacuation alert or order as indicated on the map.

For public inquiries, please call 250-784-3200