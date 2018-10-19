Chetwynd RCMP assures community after FB posts suggest abduction attempts

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP are reassuring residents after posts on social media suggested there were three abduction attempts in the community over the last week.

Cpl. Andrew McElwain of the Chetwynd RCMP cautions, I appreciate that social media has a place in adding to community safety, in that information can be shared quickly and efficiently, however, I cannot stress enough the importance of garnering information from credible reliable sources prior to sharing it. Rumours and misinformation can be more damaging to investigations than helpful and may cause more fear than is warranted especially when isolated incidents are linked, where no evidence to support such links exists.

At this time the RCMP don’t believe the three incidents listed below are connected.

On October 11, 2018, a woman met a man, who was unknown to her, in a local coffee shop. She chose to get into the man’s vehicle, who was allegedly intoxicated. Given his level of intoxication, the woman asked to let out. The man dropped the woman off as per her request. The man allegedly offered the woman money and a pack of cigarettes as she was unable to locate her phone. The man has been identified.

On October 11, 2018, two youths were walking home when a man in a vehicle, of unknown make and model, allegedly approached them and offered $100 to the female youth to get into the vehicle. The female declined and the two youths continued walking away. No other contact was made. Chetwynd RCMP are still looking for this man, but have identified a possible suspect.

On October 15, 2018 a male youth was at IGA when an aboriginal man allegedly approached him and asked if the youth could buy him something from IGA. The youth declined the request at which point the aboriginal male lunged at him. The youth then got on his bike and rode to the Rec Center where it was reported to the Chetwynd RCMP.

Advertisement