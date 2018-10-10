City and Local groups to host LNG Canada Celebration this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is joining communities, cities, and regions across British Columbia in welcoming a positive investment decision from LNG Canada. This project, with a 40-year export license, will provide meaningful employment for thousands of individuals across the province.

“This is a game changer for our region, the Province of British Columbia, and our Nation. It will create substantial growth and investment in our future. The long-term sustainability of our region is dependent on the economic success of natural gas exploration and production and this investment decision will allow the opportunity to further expand and diversify our services and industries for our future,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.

The City will host a community celebration this Saturday, October 13, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The City says it has been preparing for large-scale projects like LNG Canada by working with industry members and the Resource Municipalities Coalition to build communities that support businesses and families while investing in supporting infrastructure for the expected growth.