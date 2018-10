FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has rescinded the evacuation alert for the City’s South Sewage Lagoons.

The alert was issued on October 10 as a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the area to the Peace River Regional District Evacuation Orders.

The Peace River Regional District also downgraded some areas of the Old Fort from an evacuation order to an evacuation alert. The majority of the community remains under an evacuation order.