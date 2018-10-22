-3 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News City of Fort St. John and Moose FM launch Teal Pumpkin and...
News

City of Fort St. John and Moose FM launch Teal Pumpkin and Spooky Yard Maps

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM and the City of Fort St. John have launched a Teal Pumpkin Map and Spooky Yard contest.

Show us your Halloween spirit by entering your address and a picture of your Haunted House between October 22-30.  On October 31st and November 1st, get your friends and family to vote for your display for a chance to win a $100 Canadian Tire gift card and bragging rights for the Spookiest Yard in the North Peace!  To enter, the Spooky Yard Contest, click here and visit www.moosefm.ca

The other part of the map, is for the Teal Pumpkin Project.  The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education in the U.S. and helps to create awareness for food allergies during Halloween.  If you have a teal pumpkin outside your house that means you offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

To help parents who have children with allergies, Energeticcity.ca has launched a map to showcase the homes participating in the teal pumpkin project.  The map can be found at www.energeticcity.ca/halloweenmap.

Advertisement

Residents that will be offering non-food treats are encouraged to input their address into the map.

How can you participate?
Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies and they need our support. Here are some fun ways you can take part:

    • Paint your pumpkin teal and display it outside your home.
    • Provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters (stickers, glow sticks, playing cards etc.)
    • Tell your families and friends and ask them to join the campaign.
    • Host an allergy-friendly Halloween party and paint pumpkins with friends.
Previous articleLocal students go 5 for 6 in predicting Fort St. John election result during student vote
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Election

Local students go 5 for 6 in predicting Fort St. John election result during student vote

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students at five elementary schools in the North Peace were shockingly accurate at predicting...
Read more
News

Collision on the North Taylor HIll

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A three-vehicle collision temporarily closed the Highway 97 near the middle of the North Taylor...
Read more
Election

Two long time Fort St. John Councillors say goodbye

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two longtime Fort St. John City Councillors are reflecting on their time at City...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Two long time Fort St. John Councillors say goodbye

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two longtime Fort St. John City Councillors are reflecting on their time at City Hall after voters picked two...

Dawson Creek Fire Department rescues family of four from fire

GoFundMe Campaign started for residents of the Old Fort

New Mayor elected in Tumbler Ridge

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.