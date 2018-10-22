City of Fort St. John and Moose FM launch Teal Pumpkin and Spooky Yard Maps

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca/Moose FM and the City of Fort St. John have launched a Teal Pumpkin Map and Spooky Yard contest.

Show us your Halloween spirit by entering your address and a picture of your Haunted House between October 22-30. On October 31st and November 1st, get your friends and family to vote for your display for a chance to win a $100 Canadian Tire gift card and bragging rights for the Spookiest Yard in the North Peace! To enter, the Spooky Yard Contest, click here and visit www.moosefm.ca

The other part of the map, is for the Teal Pumpkin Project. The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education in the U.S. and helps to create awareness for food allergies during Halloween. If you have a teal pumpkin outside your house that means you offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

To help parents who have children with allergies, Energeticcity.ca has launched a map to showcase the homes participating in the teal pumpkin project. The map can be found at www.energeticcity.ca/halloweenmap.

Residents that will be offering non-food treats are encouraged to input their address into the map.

How can you participate?

Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies and they need our support. Here are some fun ways you can take part: