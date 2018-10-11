City of Fort St John issues evacuation alert

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has issued an evacuation alert for part of the City above the Old Fort Landslide.

At 16:30 hours on October 10, 2018, the City of Fort St. John issued an Evacuation Alert for the southern-most section of the City’s South Sewage Lagoons. There are no residential properties in the identified area; the Evacuation Alert was issued as a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the area to the Peace River Regional District Evacuation Orders. This will allow the City of Fort St. John to effectively respond if required.

This is simply precautionary due to the proximity of the Peace River Regional District Evacuation Orders and a portion of the City's South Sewage Lagoons. — City of Fort St John (@fortstjohn) October 11, 2018

The alert area contains two lagoon cells which are dormant and empty. The eastern-most cell has been decommissioned, while the other is utilized for emergency storage capacity. City staff are working in conjunction with the Peace River Regional District Emergency Operations Centre, Ministry of Environment, and other agencies to monitor the situation and plan for any disruptions to the lagoons or discharge pipe. The one-month emergency capacity provides plenty of time to implement alternatives to manage the effluent discharge. All of our lagoons are actively monitored in real-time and our effluent is tested regularly and meets or exceeds all environmental discharge conditions.

See a larger map here: http://www.fortstjohn.ca/node/29289