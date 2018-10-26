5.6 C
News

City of Fort St. John receives two cannabis retail applications

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two applications for cannabis retail outlets have been submitted to the City of Fort St. John.

Janet Prestley, Legislative Services Director for the City, says they have received two applications for marijuana retail outlets.

“One is a limited company, so those advertisements will be going to the newspaper next week. The second application is from the Province, who is doing a license as well”, said Prestley.

Earlier this week, the City of Dawson Creek had received an application.

In a statement on the City of Dawson Creek’s Facebook page, they say a company under the name “Starbuds” has made an application for a Non-Medical Cannabis Retail Store Licence that will be located in the Dawson Mall.

Each application is awaiting approval upon consultation from members of the public.

