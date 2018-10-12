City records notable uptick in municipal election votes after first advance poll compared to 2014

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the City of Fort St. John say that while it’s not a sure-fire way of determining the final voter turnout, this year’s municipal election has seen a notable increase in voter turnout after the first day of advance voting.

The City’s Chief Election Officer Janet Prestley said that during the October 10th advance polls, there were 475 votes cast.

By comparison, she said that during both advance polling days during the last municipal election in 2014, there was a total of 570 ballots cast.

During the 2014 election Fort St. John recorded a voter turnout of just 15 percent – the lowest in all of B.C.

Of the 13,662 eligible voters living in the Energetic City four years ago, only 2,073 voters cast ballots.

This year, there are 14,910 eligible voters, meaning that after just one day of advance polls the voter turnout so far this election is 3.2 percent.

While that number seems small, the voter turnout during two days of advance polls in the 2014 election was only one percent higher: 4.2 percent.

Prestley said that the City has been trying to raise awareness about this year’s election to help increase voter turnout, including by posting signs around the City pointing out the dates, times, and location of where citizens can cast their ballots this year.

The final day of advance voting in this year’s municipal election is Wednesday, October 17th before the election day itself takes place on Saturday, October 20th.

The single polling station in Fort St. John on both days will be open at the Fort St. John Legion on 105th Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.