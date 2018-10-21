10.6 C
A collision on the North Taylor Hill Sunday afternoon - Facebook Photo
News

Collision on the North Taylor HIll

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A three-vehicle collision temporarily closed the Highway 97 near the middle of the North Taylor Hill Sunday afternoon.

Early reports suggest the collision happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday and involved three vehicles. As of 3 p.m., the was open to single-lane alternating traffic.  Eyewitnesses tell us one vehicle was on fire, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

As we get more information about this collision, we will post updates on this page.

If you have any information to share email news@moosefm.ca.

Previous articleHuskies win in Dawson Creek
Adam Reaburn
