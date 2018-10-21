Collision on the North Taylor HIll

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A three-vehicle collision temporarily closed the Highway 97 near the middle of the North Taylor Hill Sunday afternoon.

Early reports suggest the collision happened at around 2 p.m. Sunday and involved three vehicles. As of 3 p.m., the was open to single-lane alternating traffic. Eyewitnesses tell us one vehicle was on fire, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

