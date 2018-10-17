Community drug conversation this Thursday at the Lido

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first Community Couch Conversation is this Thursday at the Lido Theatre.

Collaboratively hosted by Healthy FSJ and the Fort St. John Community Action Team, the Opioid Dialogues will be a night of learning and compassion.

Local, front-line health and social service workers will provide an update on the current opioid situation within Fort St. John.

Attendees will also have a chance to listen to the real-life stories of those who experienced substance use and addiction.

“The goal of Community Couch Conversation is to foster a supportive evening, where the community comes together to learn, listen and think about how we can be there for one another to build a healthy and resilient community in the face of the opioid crisis,” says a statement from Healthy FSJ.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the panel event running from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Lido.

For more information on this event, you can visit the Healthy FSJ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/healthyFSJ/