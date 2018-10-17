16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
An event poster for the Opioid Dialogues Panel Event. Photo by Healthy FSJ
Home News Community drug conversation this Thursday at the Lido
News

Community drug conversation this Thursday at the Lido

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first Community Couch Conversation is this Thursday at the Lido Theatre.

Collaboratively hosted by Healthy FSJ and the Fort  St. John Community Action Team, the Opioid Dialogues will be a night of learning and compassion.

Local, front-line health and social service workers will provide an update on the current opioid situation within Fort St. John.

Attendees will also have a chance to listen to the real-life stories of those who experienced substance use and addiction.

“The goal of Community Couch Conversation is to foster a supportive evening, where the community comes together to learn, listen and think about how we can be there for one another to build a healthy and resilient community in the face of the opioid crisis,” says a statement from Healthy FSJ.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the panel event running from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Lido.

For more information on this event, you can visit the Healthy FSJ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/healthyFSJ/

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleKwispaa LNG files submission with provincial and federal environmental regulators
Next articleDates set for murder trial of man accused of murdering Pamela Napoleon
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

News

Dates set for murder trial of man accused of murdering Pamela Napoleon

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John law courts were the venue for an eventful pre-trial conference...
Read more
Energy News

Kwispaa LNG files submission with provincial and federal environmental regulators

Chris Newton -
VANCOUVER, B.C. – The partnership looking to build a floating LNG export terminal on the west coast of Vancovuer Island...
Read more
Election

Second day of advance polls in Fort St. John for local election

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today is the second day that voters in Fort St. John will be able...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Second day of advance polls in Fort St. John for local...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today is the second day that voters in Fort St. John will be able to cast ballots in this...

Two facing charges for allegedly feeding Timbits to bear in Northeast...

video

Two Minutes with the Candidates – Gord Klassen

Flyers defeated at preseason game in Dawson Creek

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.