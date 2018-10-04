ConocoPhillips makes donation to local RCMP detachment’s D.A.R.E. program

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The local RCMP detachment got a bit of a surprise donation on Wednesday.

Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that on Wednesday, two employees of ConocoPhillips stopped by the detachment to make a donation to the B.C. Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E. program.

Sergeant Dave Tyreman explained that the company, which is going to be opening a large camp in the Wonowon area in the near future, decided to make the donation as a way of giving back to the local community.

Sct. Neustaeter, who is trained to run the D.A.R.E., explained that the program is designed for students in Grade 5, giving them tools and strategies to help make wise decisions in dealing with drugs, alcohol, and bullying.

He said that the local detachment has provided the program to local Grade 5 and 6 students, and that the detachment appreciated the donation.