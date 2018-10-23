Councillor Christensen and Evans say goodbye

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Councillors Bruce Christensen and Larry Evans said goodbye on Monday during their final Fort St. John Council meeting.

Councillor Christensen became emotional during this final report to Council after representing the City since 2006. “I think our leadership has been great, to our new council congratulations and welcome and my family, thank you.”

Councillor Evans was elected in 2005 after retiring from the Fort St. John Fire Department. In his closing report, he thanked everyone for putting their names forward to run for Council. “I want to congratulate the four incumbents that got back in. And I want to congratulate Becky and Tony. I think you are going to have a Council that rocks. Along with the wonderful staff we have, the City is in good hands.”

Watch their full comments below.

Advertisement

Councillor Bruce Christensen and Councillor Larry Evans both lost their reelection bids in Saturday’s municipal election. Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky are the two newest members of Fort St. John City Council. Councillors Trevor Bolin, Byron Stewart, Gord Klassen and Lilia Hansen, were also re-elected. Click here to read the full results.

Tony Zabinsky and Becky Grimsrud will be sworn in on November 5, 2018.