Councillors get update on Fort St. John crime stats over the past 18 months

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council got a belated luck at the crime statistics in the city last year, as well as a look at statistics from the first half of 2018.

Acting detachment commander Staff Sergeant Steve Perret and Sergeant Dave Tyreman both gave a presentation about the latest crime statistics compiled by the local RCMP detachment.

S/Sgt. Perret said that the detachment has experienced large swings in personnel over the past 18 months, with 9 officers resigning, while 13 new recruits were also brought in to replace other RCMP members who had been promoted or transferred out.

Overall, the detachment’s complement of police officers totals 55: 38 municipal officers, 14 provincial members, two First Nations police, and one reservist.

So far this year, the detachment has received 6,307 calls for service, of those 4,956 were municipal calls. The number of calls for service dropped slightly from 2016 to 2017, and so far in 2018 things are shaping up to see that trend continue.

The city has seen certain types of crime drop significantly in the past few years, while other types of crimes have increased as the economy in the Peace Region has seen a resurgence since unemployment numbers – and RCMP calls – peaked in 2015.

The number of assaults, robberies, and uttering threats dropped from 2016 to 2017, though those numbers are forecast to increase once again in 2018. The number of sex offences was identical over that timeframe.

Interestingly, property crimes did see a slight increase from 2016 to 2017, with the number of break and enters, vehicle thefts, and theft from vehicles increasing slightly, though the number of instances of shoplifting decreased by nearly 50 during that year.

The full report from S/Sgt. Perret to Council can be read below.