Curling season delayed until late October

Fort St. John, B.C. – The start of the curling season in Fort St. John will be temporarily delayed until late October.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, explained that the delay is due to a leak found in one of the tanks during ice preparations.

Due to this leak, the ice could not be prepared on time for the original start date of the season.

Mitchell said that the equipment has been repaired and the club is diligently working to have the ice ready for October 22nd.

Fort St. John Curling Club is accepting League Registration and all leagues still have room. Please call (250) 785 2037 or email fsjcurlingclub@telus.net.