Dale Bumstead remains Mayor of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dale Bumstead will remain the Mayor of Dawson Creek. Bumstead received 1,780 votes compared to 291 for Trenten Laarz.

As for Council, Blair Lekstrom received the most votes at 1,829, followed by Jerimy Earl with 1,204, Paul Gevatkoff with 1,132, Shaely Wilbur with 1,146, Charlie Parslow with 1,084 and Amy Kaempf with 1,083.

The rest of the results are below.