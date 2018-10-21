11.6 C
Dale Bumstead with former MLA Blair Lekstrom
ElectionNews

Dale Bumstead remains Mayor of Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dale Bumstead will remain the Mayor of Dawson Creek.  Bumstead received 1,780 votes compared to 291 for Trenten Laarz.

As for Council, Blair Lekstrom received the most votes at 1,829, followed by Jerimy Earl with 1,204, Paul Gevatkoff with 1,132, Shaely Wilbur with 1,146, Charlie Parslow with 1,084 and Amy Kaempf with 1,083.

The rest of the results are below.

Dawson Creek - Mayor

CandidateVotesElected
Trenten N Laarz
Dale Bumstead1780x

Dawson Creek - Councillor

CandidateVotesElected
Shaely A Wilbur
Cheryl L Shuman
Charlie G Parslow
Johanna M Martens
Blair M Lekstrom
Amy J Kaempf
David W. Griffith977
Paul Gevatkoff1132
Jerimy A Earl

Scott Brooks
