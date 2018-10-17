16.8 C
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Chris Newton
News

Dates set for murder trial of man accused of murdering Pamela Napoleon

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John law courts were the venue for an eventful pre-trial conference on Wednesday for the man charged with murdering Pamela Napoleon over four years ago.

Leon Wokeley has been charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains in connection with the death of Napoleon in July 2014. She was last seen with Wokeley on July 8th, and her body was discovered inside a burned-down cabin near Buick approximately one month later.

Wokeley was arrested and charged with Napoleon’s death in late October last year after a more than three-year investigation by the RCMP.

Earlier this year, the court learned that the RCMP employed the use of a Mr. Big sting operation as part of their investigation into Wokeley.

The technique, which is used by undercover officers to gain the trust of a suspect and surreptitiously attempt to get the suspect to confess to a crime, saw over 100 hours of recordings compiled by officers in their investigation into Wokeley.

That evidence will be the subject of a voir dire – or a trial-within-a-trial – to determine its admissibility in the murder trial.

The voir dire is scheduled to begin on June 3rd, 2019 and last 48 days, while the trial itself is scheduled to take place over five days, starting in September.

