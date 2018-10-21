-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Firefighters responded to this garage at 4 a.m. on October 21, 2018 - DC Fire Department
Dawson Creek Fire Department rescues family of four from fire

Adam Reaburn
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department rescued a family of four from a fire early Saturday morning.

The call came it just past 4 a.m. at a building on 15th street.  Crews battled the fire in a garage bay while other firefighters worked to rescue a family of four from the upstairs living quarters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.  The Dawson Creek Firefighters Charitable Society provided the family with a $500 gift card to help in the purchase of much-needed supplies such as diapers and children’s clothing damaged from smoke.

The Fire Department says the family is doing well and their quick response helped to make sure the fire wasn’t any worse.

