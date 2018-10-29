Dawson Creek RCMP looking for break and enter suspect

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect that allegedly broke into a business near 13th street and Alaska Avenue.

Video surveillance shows an unknown person, believed to be a male, wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled up and gloves on his hands. The male entered the business at approximately 3:26 a.m. on October 16th, and walked behind the counter and grabbed the cash register only. The man then exited the business in an unknown direction.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting any persons that may have any information on this incident to call their office at 250-784-3700. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).