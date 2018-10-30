4.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The RCMP have released this photo of Nitasha Chowace.
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP looking for help to find missing 15-year-old
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for help to find missing 15-year-old

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are just now asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old.

In a press release early Tuesday, the RCMP said Nitasha Chowace was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on October 22 when she failed to return home for her curfew.

The RCMP say Chowace has been in sporadic contact with family only via social media. However, she has failed to return home or provide any information as to her whereabouts.

She is described as aboriginal, 101 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes and 5’1″.

If you have any information to share about this missing person, contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies perform well this weekend in Volleyball
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Regional District lifts some evacuation alerts for Old Fort

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for twelve properties near...
Read more
News

Survey for the Age Friendly Assessment and Action Plan for Fort. St. John Seniors

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Dr. Michael Lait a Researcher at The Forge - Community Development Institute (CDI) has...
Read more
News

B.C. residents will continue to receive bus services

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With Greyhound ending its bus services on October 31, British Columbians will still be able...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Survey for the Age Friendly Assessment and Action Plan for Fort....

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - Dr. Michael Lait a Researcher at The Forge - Community Development Institute (CDI) has launched a survey to identify...

B.C. residents will continue to receive bus services

Analyst touts Alberta royalty holiday as temporary Canadian crude price crutch

MP Bob Zimmer – National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.