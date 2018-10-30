Dawson Creek RCMP looking for help to find missing 15-year-old

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are just now asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old.

In a press release early Tuesday, the RCMP said Nitasha Chowace was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on October 22 when she failed to return home for her curfew.

The RCMP say Chowace has been in sporadic contact with family only via social media. However, she has failed to return home or provide any information as to her whereabouts.

She is described as aboriginal, 101 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes and 5’1″.

If you have any information to share about this missing person, contact the RCMP at 250-784-3700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.