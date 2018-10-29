-3.2 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Stock photos of the side by sides stolen in Dawson Creek.
Home News Dawson Creek RCMP looking for three stolen side by sides
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for three stolen side by sides

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate multiple stolen UTV’s from a business.

On Tuesday, October 16th, 2018, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a business located on Hwy 49 near Collins Rd where multiple UTV’s were stolen.

Video surveillance shows an unknown vehicle drive through the front gate of the business, shortly after midnight on October 16th. An unknown person cut the lock on the second gate into the secure yard and drive a John Deere Gator out of the yard in a manner that caused damage to the front left corner of the UTV.

A few hours later, surveillance shows an unknown person enter the yard again and drive two more UTV’s away.

The missing UTV’s are described as:

Advertisement

2017 John Deer Gator

  • Green and Yellow
  • Sport bucket seats
  • Black Roof
  • Deluxe cargo box

2018 John Deere Gator

  • Black and Camo
  • Sport bucket seats
  • Deluxe cargo box

2018 John Deere Gator

Advertisement
  • Army Green
  • Cargo box with power lift
  • Windshield
  • Extensive damage to front left corner

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Previous articleMinistry of Agriculture hosting producer meeting on Anthrax
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Ministry of Agriculture hosting producer meeting on Anthrax

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ministry of Agriculture and the North Peace Vet Clinic will host a livestock...
Read more
Canadian Press

Industrial natural gas users put backup plans in action ahead of winter shortage

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A natural gas shortage projected to stretch through the winter months could mean higher vegetable prices...
Read more
Canadian Press

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The National Energy Board has issued new safety orders for a pipeline explosion site in north-central...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas...

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The National Energy Board has issued new safety orders for a pipeline explosion site in north-central British Columbia to strictly monitor...

Old Fort residents could return home once new road is complete

John Te Bulte receives EMS Exemplary Service Medal

Rental vacancy rates drop in Fort St. John says Smook

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.