Dawson Creek RCMP looking for three stolen side by sides

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate multiple stolen UTV’s from a business.

On Tuesday, October 16th, 2018, the Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a business located on Hwy 49 near Collins Rd where multiple UTV’s were stolen.

Video surveillance shows an unknown vehicle drive through the front gate of the business, shortly after midnight on October 16th. An unknown person cut the lock on the second gate into the secure yard and drive a John Deere Gator out of the yard in a manner that caused damage to the front left corner of the UTV.

A few hours later, surveillance shows an unknown person enter the yard again and drive two more UTV’s away.

The missing UTV’s are described as:

2017 John Deer Gator

Green and Yellow

Sport bucket seats

Black Roof

Deluxe cargo box

2018 John Deere Gator

Black and Camo

Sport bucket seats

Deluxe cargo box

2018 John Deere Gator

Army Green

Cargo box with power lift

Windshield

Extensive damage to front left corner

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.